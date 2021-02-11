VIDEO: Chris Stapleton Performs 'When I'm With You' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Stapleton's new album 'Starting Over' is out now.
Musical guest Chris Stapleton performs "When I'm With You" for The Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the performance below!
