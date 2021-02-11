Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Chris Stapleton Performs 'When I'm With You' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Stapleton's new album 'Starting Over' is out now.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Musical guest Chris Stapleton performs "When I'm With You" for The Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Chris Stapleton Performs 'When I'm With You' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles View More TV Stories
FRESH PRINCE Star Daphne Maxwell Reid Joins Premiere Episode Of TAWKIN WITH THE ROSES Photo

FRESH PRINCE Star Daphne Maxwell Reid Joins Premiere Episode Of TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

WITHOUT GETTING KILLED OR CAUGHT to Premiere at 2021 SXSW Photo

WITHOUT GETTING KILLED OR CAUGHT to Premiere at 2021 SXSW

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for MARRIAGE OR MORTGAGE on Netflix Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for MARRIAGE OR MORTGAGE on Netflix

Food Network Obsessed Podcast Picked Up For Extended Second Run Photo

Food Network Obsessed Podcast Picked Up For Extended Second Run


More Hot Stories For You