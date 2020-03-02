VIDEO: Chris Pratt Gets Fans Messy on THE ELLEN SHOW

Since Chris Pratt is a fan of "Game of Games," Ellen recruited him to play a round of "Danger Word" to hopefully win huge prizes for two audience members!

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below.

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!

