VIDEO: Chris O'Dowd Talks About Pranking Ray Romano on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Chris O'Dowd talks about his Emmy win, season three of GET SHORTY and pranking Ray Romano on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Watch the clip below!

O'Dowd played Lennie in the 2014 Broadway revival of "Of Mice and Men."

