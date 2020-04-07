VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth Star in the Trailer for EXTRACTION

Netflix has released the official trailer for Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth.

In Extraction, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fearless BLACK MARKET mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

The film also stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour.

An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, EXTRACTION is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Extraction debuts on Netflix April 24.





