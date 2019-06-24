VIDEO: Check Out The Opening For THE HILLS: NEW BEGINNINGS, Premiering Tonight on MTV

Jun. 24, 2019  

Watch the show opening to "The Hills: New Beginnings". MTV's docuseries, "The Hills: New Beginnings," will make its highly-anticipated debut on Monday, June 24th. Based on the series that changed the reality TV landscape, the much buzzed about show will reunite original cast members and add notable newcomers, as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success. "The Hills: New Beginnings" will premiere in the U.S. before rolling out globally across Viacom's international network of MTV channels in nearly 180 countries.

Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton will join original cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port for the return of the iconic series "The Hills: New Beginnings." Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will also appear in the series.

"The Hills: New Beginnings" is produced by MTV and Evolution Media.

VIDEO: Check Out The Opening For THE HILLS: NEW BEGINNINGS, Premiering Tonight on MTV
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Shares WAITRESS Rehearsal Video
  • VIDEO: Jackie Burns Sings New Take on GREASE's 'You're the One That I Want'
  • VIDEO: Middle Church Choir Sings 'You Will Be Found' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Honor of Pride Month
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON 'Broadway Brews Project' Episodes Now Streaming on The STAGE Network
  • VIDEO: See Billy Porter, Todrick Hall in Taylor Swift's New Music Video for 'You Need to Calm Down'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup