VIDEO: Cedric the Entertainer Talks About Filming THE NEIGHBORHOOD Without an Audience on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Watch the clip below!
The star of CBS's "The Neighborhood" talks about following Covid protocols on set, and reveals that it's taking time for the cast to adjust to working with a laugh track instead of the energy of a live studio audience.
Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!
