VIDEO: Cecily Strong Talks About Her SNL Impressions on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Cecily Strong calls in to The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Oct. 22, 2020  

Cecily Strong calls in to THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW to share how her "Saturday Night Live" impressions of famous people and politicians can sometimes land her in awkward situations. Tune in to the show for more with Cecily!

Watch the interview below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

