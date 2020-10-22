VIDEO: Cecily Strong Talks About Her SNL Impressions on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Cecily Strong calls in to The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Cecily Strong calls in to THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW to share how her "Saturday Night Live" impressions of famous people and politicians can sometimes land her in awkward situations. Tune in to the show for more with Cecily!
Watch the interview below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Check Out 'Wear a Mask', a Parody of 'Be Our Guest' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jimmy Fallon Have 'Two Goats Who Will Vote'
- VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Hudson in an Election-Themed Version of The Black Eyed Peas' 'The Love'
- VIDEO: See Chadwick Boseman & Viola Davis in the Trailer for MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM