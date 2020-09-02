VIDEO: Carson Daly and Kevin Love Talk Mental Health on TODAY SHOW
The NBA star talks about how his dog helps with anxiety.
NBA star Kevin Love talks mental health, how his dog helps with anxiety, his pregame rituals and his recent donation for mental health research with Carson Daly.
Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!
