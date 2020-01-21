VIDEO: Carson And Siri Daly Reveal The Gender Of Baby No. 4 on TODAY!

Article Pixel Jan. 21, 2020  

While doing a cooking segment on TODAY, Carson Daly and his wife Siri, spontaneously reveal that their fourth child will be a girl and ask Carson's co-anchors for name suggestions. "Carsonita!" Savannah Guthrie jokes.

Watch the clip below!

