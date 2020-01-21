VIDEO: Carson And Siri Daly Reveal The Gender Of Baby No. 4 on TODAY!

While doing a cooking segment on TODAY, Carson Daly and his wife Siri, spontaneously reveal that their fourth child will be a girl and ask Carson's co-anchors for name suggestions. "Carsonita!" Savannah Guthrie jokes.

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You