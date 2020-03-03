VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Talks About the Nashville Tornado on TODAY SHOW

Singer Carrie Underwood has a chart-topping music career, her own line of fitness apparel, and now her debut book, "Find Your Path," a fitness guide written with the help of experts in health and nutrition. Her advice to busy moms: "If you don't have your balance, everything else is out of balance."

