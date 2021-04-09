Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Carey Mulligan's Mother Gave Her a Strange Pre-Oscars Gift

Mulligan appeared in Skylight and The Seagull both on Broadway and in London.

Apr. 9, 2021  

Carey Mulligan talks about hosting SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for the first time, her first Academy Award ceremony and her film Promising Young Woman.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Carey Mulligan appeared in Skylight and The Seagull both on Broadway and in London (at the Royal Court Theatre), and Off-Broadway in Through a Glass Darkly at the New York Theatre Workshop.

Her films include Inside Llewyn Davis, The Great Gatsby, Shame, Drive, Never Let Me Go, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Brothers, Public Enemies, An Education (Academy Award nomination), The Greatest, Pride & Prejudice, and When Did You Last See Your Father? (British Independent Film Award and Evening Standard Film Award nominations for Most Promising Newcomer), Far from the Madding Crowd, Suffragette, Wildlife, Promising Young Woman, A Christmas Carol, and The Dig.

Mulligan recently hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE with musical guest Kid Cudi.

