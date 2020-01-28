VIDEO: Caitriona Balfe Says She's One Of CA's Worst Drivers on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James asks Caitriona Balfe about her film "Ford v Ferrari" and her own experiences with driving in California, and learns that she's actually been cited as one of the worst drivers in the state. And Sting recalls getting a speeding ticket in England one night and why he didn't bother to fight...the police.

