VIDEO: CMA FEST Airs on ABC on August 4

The Country Music Association announces which of today's hottest hits will be performed during "CMA Fest," the Music Event of Summer, airing SUNDAY, AUG. 4 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The special can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. For the 16th consecutive year, the prime-time concert special, hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini with special guest host Bobby Bones, brings Country Music's Ultimate Fan Experience to a national television audience.

Watch a sneak peek of "CMA Fest" below!

The television special was filmed during Nashville's 48th annual CMA Fest in June and features more than 30 of today's hottest hits performed by the biggest names in music all in one night. Catch a glimpse below of what songs to expect on Aug. 4!

Kelsea Ballerini - "Miss Me More"

Kelsea Ballerini and The Chainsmokers - "This Feeling"

Dierks Bentley - "Living"

Brothers Osborne - "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)"

Brothers Osborne and Brooks & Dunn- "Hard Workin' Man"

Brothers Osborne with Brooks & Dunn and Ashley McBryde - "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone"

Kane Brown - "Good as You"

Luke Bryan - "Knockin' Boots"

Luke Combs - "Beer Never Broke My Heart"

Dan + Shay - "All To Myself"

Florida Georgia Line - "Talk You Out Of It"

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell - "What Happens In A Small Town"

Chris Janson - "Good Vibes"

Miranda Lambert - "Locomotive"

Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban - "Old Town Road"

Little Big Town - "The Daughters"

Tim McGRaw and Luke Combs - "Real Good Man"

Midland - "Mr. Lonely"

Maren Morris - "Girl"

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile - "Common"

Old Dominion - "Make It Sweet"

Pistol Annies - "Sugar Daddy"

Rascal Flatts - "Back to Life"

Blake Shelton - "God's Country"

Thomas Rhett - "Look What God Gave Her" and "T-Shirt"

Carrie Underwood - "Southbound"

Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett - Medley of "I Hate Myself for Loving You," "Bad Reputation," Crimson and Clover," "Fresh Start" and "I Love Rock 'N' Roll"

Keith Urban - "We Were"

Brett Young - "Here Tonight"

Thomas Rhett returns to host "CMA Fest" for a fourth year, first co-hosting the special in 2016, while Kelsea Ballerini returns for a third year. Special guest host Bobby Bones appears for the first time. "CMA Fest" is executive produced by Robert Deaton.

Photo credit: CMA/ABC





