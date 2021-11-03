VIDEO: CBS Releases First Look & Set List for ONE LAST TIME: AN EVENING WITH TONY BENNETT & LADY GAGA

CBS REVEALED TODAY a first look at One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, a new concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. The special, which features Tony Bennett's last historic concert appearance before announcing his retirement from touring, will air Sunday, Nov. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/ PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Filmed at two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 to celebrate Bennett's 95th birthday, the live concert brings together the two incredible entertainers, honoring their shared love of the Great American Songbook. The concert features solo performances by Bennett and Lady Gaga, followed by several of their famous duets. The musical repertoire for the special highlights the 10 years of the performers' association, from their first duet recording "Lady Is a Tramp" to selections from their two collaborative albums, Cheek To Cheek and the newly released Love For Sale.

Lady Gaga will open the show with "Luck Be a Lady", "Orange Colored Sky", "Let's Do It", and "New York, New York". Next, Tony Bennett shares some of his signature songs, including: "Watch What Happens", "Steppin' Out", "Fly Me to the Moon", "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" The special culminates with the pairing of these remarkable artists on the following classic hits: "Lady Is a Tramp", "Love for Sale", "Anything Goes".

This special is part of a first-of-its-kind talent partnership with ViacomCBS. The new and expansive deal covers multiple projects across the global entertainment and content company's portfolio, including CBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Paramount+.

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga is a production of Alex Coletti Productions. Alex Coletti, Bruce Gillmer, Jack Sussman, Danny Bennett and Bobby Campbell are executive producers. Alex Coletti also serves as director. Gillian Appleby is supervising producer and Allison Roithinger serves as producer.

Watch the first look clip here: