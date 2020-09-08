Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bruce Hornsby & James Mercer Perform 'My Resolve' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Watch the performance below!

Sep. 8, 2020  

Music legend Bruce Hornsby teams up with James Mercer (of The Shins) for this #PlayAtHome performance of "My Resolve" from Bruce's groundbreaking new album "Non-Secure Connection," out now.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

