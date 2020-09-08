VIDEO: Bruce Hornsby & James Mercer Perform 'My Resolve' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Watch the performance below!
Music legend Bruce Hornsby teams up with James Mercer (of The Shins) for this #PlayAtHome performance of "My Resolve" from Bruce's groundbreaking new album "Non-Secure Connection," out now.
