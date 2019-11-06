VIDEO: Brittany Snow Talks About Her Dog and her Fiance on TODAY SHOW

Actress Brittany Snow says her dog, Billie Jean September Snow, is her "best friend." In this episode of "My Pet Tale," she says one reason she knew she wanted to marry her fiance, Tyler Stanaland, was his "unbreakable bond" with Billie.

Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!

