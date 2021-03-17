Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Brittany Howard Performs 'Short and Sweet' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

The song is off Howard's new album, 'Jaime.'

Mar. 17, 2021  

Brittany Howard performs the song Short and Sweet on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Watch the performance below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


