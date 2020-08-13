VIDEO: Brian Cox Talks SUCCESSION on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Succession was recently nominated for multiple Emmy Awards.

On Wednesday night, Brian Cox was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden to talk about the series he stars in, Succession.

Succession was recently nominated for multiple Emmy awards, and host James Corden asked Cox to divulge any information about the upcoming season of the hit Showtime series, but Cox was unable to spoil the future of the Roy empire for the audience.

Cox also discussed how he learned he contracted COVID-19 after testing positive for antibodies.

Watch the interview below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

View More TV Stories Related Articles