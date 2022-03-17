VIDEO: Bravo Shares Karen Huger's REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Spinoff Trailer

Karen Huger is ready to embark on THE JOURNEY of a lifetime as she ventures back to Surry County, VA with her husband, Ray, and daughter, Rayvin, to reunite with her family, the Woodens.

This reunion of epic proportions uncovers family lineage revelations, fun bonding experiences, and the fate of THE FAMILY farm succession. "The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion" premieres Sunday, April 17, at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Karen Huger is known as the Grande Dame of Potomac, but she's also the newly minted ambassador of Surry County, VA, and a Wooden. The Woodens have a rich history in Surry County, tracing back to the 1800s. Karen's ancestors, who were once enslaved, went to great lengths to purchase the farmland that they now own, when many African Americans worked to rebuild their lives after the Reconstruction Era.

The Woodens are a prominent family of Surry County, and Karen plans to celebrate their rich history by planning their first family reunion with Rayvin's help. But while Karen is busy preparing her return to her rustic roots, her cousins, Megan and David, approach her with another pressing matter: the succession plan for the Wooden family farm. Karen's Aunt Val is head of the 82-acre family estate, and Karen's cousins put her to task to speak with Val about their generational land.

With the Grande Dame of Potomac and Val - The Grande Dame of Surry-debating the future of the land, the first priority is family. From THE FIRST FAMILY reunion, to great escapades outdoors and discovering her family's history, Karen navigates the complicated waters of family dynamics to find out where the future of her family's ancestral land lies.

"The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion" is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Karen Huger, Nora Devin, and Camilo Valdes serving as Executive Producers. Jackie Hebert and Shanta Mayes serve as Co-Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.

Watch the new trailer here: