VIDEO: Bravo Shares First Look at the VANDERPUMP RULES Season Nine Reunion

Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" two-part reunion will air Tuesday, January 25 at 9pm ET/PT and Wednesday, January 26 at 9pm ET/PT.

Host Andy Cohen sits down with Lisa Vanderpump and her current and former SURvers: Ariana Madix, Brock Davies, Charli Burnett, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz to rehash this season's biggest moments.

In the explosive first hour of the VANDERPUMP RULES reunion, Raquel and James make a jaw-dropping announcement that shakes their friends to the core, while Sandoval and KATIE clash over their control issues about the bar and Tom Schwartz. Charli calls out Scheana for placing restrictions on their friendship, while Lisa opens up about becoming a grandmother for the first time, and Brock attempts to hold James accountable for his anger issues.

The season nine reunion comes to an electrifying conclusion as Brock and Scheana defend their plan to get married during James and Raquel's engagement weekend. Lala spills scandalous secrets about the end of her relationship with Randall, and Ariana unleashes on KATIE for questioning her integrity. Finally, James and Raquel share an emotional moment before going their separate ways.

"Vanderpump Rules" is produced by Evolution Media with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Bill Langworthy, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Jen McClure-Metz and Natalie Neurauter serving as Executive Producers.

Watch the new trailer here: