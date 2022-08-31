Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bravo Debuts THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season Three Trailer

The new season premieres Wednesday, September 28 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Aug. 31, 2022  

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" premieres Wednesday, September 28 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Returning for season three are Housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah. Joining this season as friends are Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas.

Amid an ongoing legal battle, Jen Shah is leaning on her friends and family for support more than ever. When the group's dynamics shift, Jen's new alliances cause a divide among the women. Jen and her husband, Sharrieff, downsize their house as they face the uncertainty of their future together.

Still dealing with the hurt that came from Lisa's salacious rant, Meredith Marks is standing by her new, unexpected support system and is leaving friends-turned-foes in the past. Although tensions in the group are bubbling over, Meredith is focusing her energy on causes close to her heart as she hosts a fashion show to raise awareness around mental health.

After a hot-mic moment landed her in hot water, Lisa Barlow's relationship with one of her dearest friends is changed forever. Despite many of her friendships hanging in the balance, she finds an implausible ally in the group of women. As unflattering rumors about Lisa fly around Salt Lake, she turns her attention to focus on her husband, her children and her business.

Heather Gay is working on her upcoming memoir, Bad Mormon, about her experience with religion and community, and, stepping out of the Church's shadow to form a non-denominational choir. Her bond with Jen is stronger than ever, but cracks begin to form in the foundation of her friendship with one of her longest and closest pals.

Whitney Rose is on a spiritual healing journey to work through her past traumas. In the process, she uncovers suppressed memories from her childhood. To reclaim her authority and independence, Whitney is ready to cut all ties with the Mormon church and live her own authentic life. On the outs with old friends, Whitney grows closer to an unlikely Housewife.

No stranger to the RHOSLC social scene, Angie Harrington has lived in Salt Lake for years with her husband and three sons. After a fallout last year with Lisa, Angie grows closer to Whitney and Heather.

Jen introduces the ladies to her friend Angie Katsanevas, a business-owner, wife and mother. Ever loyal, she always has her friends' backs, but will speak her mind when they cross her.

Entrepreneur, real estate agent, wife and mother, Danna Bui-Negrete goes way back with Heather, but gets tangled in the group's drama as she brings a rumor about Jen to light.
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television) with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Lori Gordon and Luke Neslage serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.

Check out new photos, courtesy of Chris Haston/Bravo, and watch the new trailer below!

Meredith Marks

Jen Shah

Whitney Rose

Lisa Barlow

Heather Gay

Watch the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



