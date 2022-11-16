Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bravo Debuts MILLION DOLLAR LISTINGS LOS ANGELES Season 14 Trailer

Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” is back for season 14 on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" is back for season 14 on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9pm ET/PT. Each episode will stream next day on Peacock.

Returning for Season 14 are agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor. Fresh off her promotion, Heather Altman returns part-time as partner and co-CEO of the Altman Brothers.

Critics Choice Real TV Awards winner "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" is back for Season 14 on Bravo, offering a more intimate look than ever before into the lives and careers of real estate powerhouses Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor. With Flagg's recent move to Douglas Elliman, this dynamic trio are all working under the same agency roof for the first time, leading to unprecedented levels of collaboration and competition.

After a two-year housing boom, interest rates are now on the rise and the agents must adjust in real-time to the changing market while still securing the best deal for their clients. Whether they're co-listing or teaming up for a mega-priced listing adventure in Vegas, this trio knows how to have fun while going head-to-head on the most outlandish and impressive properties.

Josh Altman continues to struggle with work-life balance as he expands his already formidable reach into Orange County, Calif. With wife Heather Altman serving as partner and co-CEO of the Altman Brothers, the couple have never worked closer together. However, that doesn't mean they're always in lockstep in the office or at home as Josh secretly entertains an unsolicited offer on their Beverly Hills home.

After five years of marriage, Josh Flagg navigates a contentious divorce with the help and counsel of his fellow brokers. When the ex-couple refuse to give up a shared property, they are forced to co-list and face each other for the first time. With growing tensions from his prior relationship, Josh is ready to turn over a new leaf, romancing a new and much younger man despite Josh Altman and Tracy's reservations.

Tracy Tutor is raising her family in the freshly minted home that Josh Flagg helped her score last season. With her business continuing to soar, Tracy sets a major record in Orange County and helps a friend purchase a long sought-after Diane Keaton-designed home. She also begins mentoring her daughter Juliet, who wants to follow in mom's footsteps. As Tracy continues working closely with the other brokers, she finds herself in a tense negotiation with Flagg that puts their friendship to the ultimate test.

"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" is produced by World of Wonder and executive produced by Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Samantha Hartzband and Esther Frank.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Bravo Debuts MILLION DOLLAR LISTINGS LOS ANGELES Season 14 Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
ABC & Disney Parks Announce Holiday Specials Photo
ABC & Disney Parks Announce Holiday Specials
Derek Hough and Julianne Hough return as hosts for ABC’s festive annual special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” and will be joined by co-hosts, Freeform’s Sherry Cola (“Good Trouble”) and Marcus Scribner (“grown-ish”), as they host “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.”
VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Stars In YOUR HONOR Season Two Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Stars In YOUR HONOR Season Two Trailer
In season two, some will seek salvation in response to the tremendous loss they suffered, while others will seek revenge. Michael Desiato (Cranston) has lost the will to live and any semblance of the upstanding judge he once was before the death of his son, Adam. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: HBO Max Releases SORT OF Original Comedy Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: HBO Max Releases SORT OF Original Comedy Series Trailer
The eight-episode second season of SORT OF is the season of love. Love includes your friends, family, work, romantic love and, most importantly, one’s self-love. Sabi decides that not only are they ready for some uncomplicated romance but they also want everyone to love each other. Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Kim Petras Receives Her First GRAMMY Nomination For #1 Global Smash Hit 'Unholy'Kim Petras Receives Her First GRAMMY Nomination For #1 Global Smash Hit 'Unholy'
November 16, 2022

Kim Petras has received her first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Unholy” – her #1 global smash hit with Sam Smith, which she also co-wrote. The chart-topping song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the worldwide charts on Spotify and Apple Music, and the UK Official Singles Chart.
Michaela Anne Shares 'Happy Xmas' Holiday EPMichaela Anne Shares 'Happy Xmas' Holiday EP
November 16, 2022

Michaela Anne unwraps her holiday collection with the release of Happy Xmas, a four-song EP. Recorded at her home studio, the set features beloved holiday classics and traditional songs, including John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Wham’s “Last Christmas,” and Joni Mitchell’s “River.”
VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Reveals Why She Wanted to Do A DOLL'S HOUSE on BroadwayVIDEO: Jessica Chastain Reveals Why She Wanted to Do A DOLL'S HOUSE on Broadway
November 16, 2022

During an appearance on Live! With Kelly & Ryan, Jessica Chastain discussed her upcoming return to Broadway in 'A Doll's House.' Chastain revealed why she wanted to do the play on Broadway after the West End production was cancelled due to COVID-19. Watch the new video clip from the interview now!
VIDEO: John Kander Discusses the Origins of 'New York, New York'VIDEO: John Kander Discusses the Origins of 'New York, New York'
November 16, 2022

In a new video preview ahead of New York, New York's premiere on Broadway, John Kander discusses the original song and the process writing it. Kander explains how he and Fred Ebb wrote songs for the film and presented them to Martin Scorsese, Liza Minelli, and Robert DeNiro.
Lucky Daye Announces 'Candydrip (Deluxe)' AlbumLucky Daye Announces 'Candydrip (Deluxe)' Album
November 16, 2022

New Orleans-native & GRAMMY-award winning R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye announces the deluxe version of his critically acclaimed & GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album Candydrip, will be released December 9th via Keep Cool/RCA Records. Daye received five nominations for the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards.