VIDEO: Bob Odenkirk Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick LOST IN TRANSLATION

Bob Odenkirk announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: LOST IN TRANSLATION.

The film was honored with an AFI AWARD in 2003 - recognizing it as one of the 10 outstanding films deemed culturally and artistically representative of the year's most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.

Bob (Bill Murray) filming a Suntory whisky commercial was partially inspired by Sofia Coppola's own father, Francis Ford Coppola, making a real Suntory commercial with Akira Kurosawa in the 1970s. In this exclusive AFI Archive video, Coppola talks about casting Murray, her first and only choice for the role.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.





