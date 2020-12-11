VIDEO: Blake Shelton Talks About His Upcoming Wedding on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
The singer is engaged to Gwen Stefani.
Blake Shelton talks about his engagement to Gwen Stefani, producing Hallmark films with his mom and shares an update about Team Blake on The Voice.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.
