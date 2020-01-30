VIDEO: Blake Lively Says She Severely Broke Her Hand Punching Jude Law on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jan. 30, 2020  

Blake Lively chats about the time she seriously injured her hand punching Jude Law during a fight scene for The Rhythm Section and got a hand therapist so gorgeous that she was afraid he might intimidate her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

