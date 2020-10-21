VIDEO: Blackpink Performs 'Lovesick Girls' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The K-pop sensation talks about the meaning behind the name of the group's new album..

The K-pop sensation talks about the meaning behind the name of the group's new album and where they're most looking forward to performing live when the pandemic is over.

Watch the performance below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You