Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Blackpink Performs 'Lovesick Girls' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel

The K-pop sensation talks about the meaning behind the name of the group's new album..

Oct. 21, 2020  

The K-pop sensation talks about the meaning behind the name of the group's new album and where they're most looking forward to performing live when the pandemic is over.

Watch the performance below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Blackpink Performs 'Lovesick Girls' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You