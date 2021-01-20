VIDEO: Black Pumas Perform 'Colors' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
The song comes from their critically acclaimed self-titled debut album.
Black Pumas make their triumphant return to A Late Show with three GRAMMY nominations in hand to perform their anthemic #1 hit "Colors" from their critically acclaimed self-titled debut album.
Watch the performance below!
