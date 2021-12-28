VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN EVE on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Billy Porter sat down on Good Morning AMERICA THIS MORNING to discuss co-hosting Dick Clarke's New Year's Rockin Eve on its 50th anniversary.

Porter will be hosting the special from New Orleans and teased what viewers can expect from the special and his performance of his new single, "Children." Porter will also share a sneak peek of his upcoming single on the special.

Watch the full interview below!

The special will also feature performances from Chloë, LL Cool J, Karol G, and Journey.

The L.A. Party festivities will be kicked off by five-time NYRE co-host and multi-platinum selling artist, Ciara, with Club Quarantine's D-Nice spinning the turntables at the celebration. The star-studded NYRE lineup also includes 17-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest in Times Square with first-time co-host Liza Koshy, co-host Billy Porter from New Orleans, and co-host Roselyn Sanchez leading the festivities in Puerto Rico, the inaugural destination for the show's first Spanish-language countdown.

The No. 1 New Year's Eve programming special each year, last year's program dominated the combined deliveries of its broadcast competitors by 7.0 million Total Viewers and by 63% with Adults 18-49. Soaring by double digits year over year, last year's late-night telecast attracted 18.4 million Total Viewers and ranked as the highest-rated musical special of 2020 among Adults 18-49.