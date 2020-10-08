VIDEO: Billy Crystal Talks About the VP Debate on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Billy talks about the Vice Presidential Debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence.
Billy talks about the Vice Presidential Debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, his Alexa acting up, the amazing way he celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary, meeting several presidents over the years, and joining with lifelong Republican Bill Kristol to get seniors out to vote in Florida.
Watch the interview from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow is Joined by Patti LuPone for Epic Parody- 'If Donald Got Fired'
- VIDEO: The Lincoln Project Creates Trump-Themed EVITA Parody featuring Lisa Howard!
- VIDEO: WICKED Casts Reunite For a Musical Dispatch from Oz on Voting!
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME on Amazon Prime