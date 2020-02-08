VIDEO: Billy Crystal Expresses Concerns About Hostless Oscars and More on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Billy Crystal recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he expressed concerns about the Oscars yet again not having a host.

"To me, it's the tradition of it," he said. "When we did it, I always felt I was in a line of Johnny [Carson] and Bob Hope and the people I grew up with. I always loved being out there. I loved the trust that the movie academy had in me to get me out there and I always felt like it was a great honor to do it."

He said that one of the issues is that things will continue to happen during the ceremony and there will be no one to "capitalize on that moment."

In addition to the Oscars talk, Crystal also discussed celebrating 50 years of marriage, his mountain lion problem, the problem with dogs, doing a screening at the White house for George W. Bush, his new movie Standing Up, Falling Down, working with Ben Schwartz and Tiffany Haddish, and he tests Jimmy with questions from the written driving test.

Watch the full appearance below!

