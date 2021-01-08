VIDEO: Bill Hader Says Stefon Would Have No Idea There's a Pandemic on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
He also discusses future seasons of BARRY.
Bill Hader imagines how his SNL character Stefon would react to the COVID-19 pandemic and discusses the future seasons of Barry.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.
