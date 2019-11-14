VIDEO: Ben Affleck Stars in THE WAY BACK Trailer

Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) once had a life filled with promise. In high school, he was a basketball phenom with a full university scholarship, when suddenly, for reasons unknown, he walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Now years later, Jack is spiraling down, triggered by an unspeakable loss, and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope for a better life.

When he is asked to coach the basketball team at his alma mater, which has fallen far since his glory days, he reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself. As the boys start to come together as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to confront the demons that have derailed him. But will it be enough to fill the void, heal the deep wounds of his past, and set him on the road to redemption?

Academy Award winner Ben Affleck ("Argo," "The Accountant") stars in "The Way Back," directed by Gavin O'Connor ("The Accountant," "Warrior").

Watch the trailer below!

Gordon Gray, Jennifer Todd, Gavin O'Connor and Ravi Mehta produced the film, written by Brad Ingelsby. Robert J. Dohrmann, Brad Ingelsby, Kevin McCormick, Mark Ciardi, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Kaitlyn Taaffe Cronholm, and Madison Ainley served as executive producers.

"The Way Back" also stars Al Madrigal ("Night School"), Michaela Watkins (TV's "Casual"), Janina Gavankar (TV's "True Blood") and Glynn Turman ("Bumblebee").

O'Connor's behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Eduard Grau, production designer Keith P. Cunningham, editor David Rosenbloom, and costume designer Cindy Evans. The music is by composer Rob Simonsen.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in Association with BRON Creative, a Jennifer Todd Pictures/Mayhem Pictures/Film Tribe Production, a Gavin O'Connor Film, "The Way Back." Slated for release on March 6, 2020, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. Rated R for "language including some sexual references."





