VIDEO: Barack Obama Discusses His New Book, Memories With Biden, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Last night tonight Barack Obama returned to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to chat with Fallon about his new book, A Promised Land.

In addition, the former president talked about his favorite memories with Joe Biden, how it felt watching the last four years of the Trump administration unfold, and more. He also reminisced on his previous appearances on the show while in his presidency.

Obama and Fallon also played a hilarious game of "Obama Settles It" where the former President gave the final word on some of life's most controversial debates including New York style pizza vs. Chicago style pizza, and whether or not a hot dog qualifies as a sandwich.

Check out the clips below!

