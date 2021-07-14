VIDEO: BTS Premieres 'Permission to Dance'

Musical guest BTS delivers their debut performance of "Permission to Dance" for The Tonight Show.

Watch the performance below!

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan, is a South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as global superstars breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world and has been named as one of TIME 100: The Most Influential People of 2019.

The band has also been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS and American Music Awards.