VIDEO: BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW Returns October 30

This fall there's more reason than ever to make like Cinderella and be home by midnight as Season 4 of Baroness von Sketch Show returns Wednesday, October 30th with two back-to-back episodes. These days, life is hardly a fairy tale, so pour a healthy glass of red and enjoy IFC's all-female sketch series performed and written by Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen. Can't wait til Halloween Eve?

Watch the Season 4 trailer below!

Baroness von Sketch Show provides an insightful, satirical look at our everyday modern lives. Fast-paced and irreverent, the series celebrates the absurd and mines the embarrassing, offering a fresh, witty take on relatable moments such as crying at work, waiting in airport security lines, dealing with gossip-obsessed co-workers, co-parenting and more. Baroness von Sketch Show is executive produced by Jamie Brown, Taylor, MacNeill, Browne and Whalen, who also serves as showrunner.

The award-winning series premieres Wednesday, October 30th at 12am/11c only on IFC. T





