VIDEO: Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson Sing Cher, Britney Spears & More on THAT'S MY JAM

The Voice judges Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, and John Legend appeared on Jimmy Fallon's new show, That's My Jam last night.

During the show, Grande and Clarkson went mic-to-mic in a Mixtape Medley showdown singing their rendition of popular songs from iconic pop divas such as Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Shania Twain and Cher. Watch the clip below!

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam" is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular "Tonight Show" games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Signature games to be played include "Wheel of Impossible Karaoke," "Perfect Mashup," "Vinyl Countdown" and "Slay It, DON'T Spray It."

Following the Nov. 29 telecast, the season will begin in early 2022.

"That's My Jam" is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon's production company, Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk serve as executive producers.