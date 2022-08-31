VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SAGO MINI FRIENDS Animated Series Trailer

Apple TV+ has shared the trailer for the newest animated series for young viewers, "Sago Mini Friends," premiering Friday, September 16.

Produced by Daytime Emmy Award-nominated Spin Master Entertainment and animated by 9 Story Media Group's Emmy Award-winning studio Brown Bag Films - Toronto, the "Sago Mini Friends" series is based on the charming characters and artful designs featured in the award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini.

The series is an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs!

"Sago Mini Friends" is executive produced by Daytime Emmy Award nominees Jennifer Dodge ("PAW Patrol"), Ronnen Harary ("PAW Patrol"), Tone Thyne ("Wonder Pets!"), and Dustin Ferrer ("Esme & Roy").

Daytime Emmy Award nominees Laura Clunie ("PAW Patrol"), and Toni Stevens ("PAW Patrol") serve as executive producers, with Chad Hicks ("Kingdom Force") as series director. Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, distinguished professor of Psychology at the University of California, Riverside and expert in the science of happiness, serves as the gratitude expert on the series through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative.

The Sago Mini World app, which the "Sago Mini Friends" series is based on, features over 40 games for kids ages 2-5 years old. Sago Mini World has received accolades from the Parents' Choice Gold Awards, the Webby Awards, the Academics' Choice Media Awards, and the Kidscreen Awards. The app encourages children to play, build, create, and pretend with digital games that spark imagination and curiosity.

