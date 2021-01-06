VIDEO: Anya Taylor-Joy Talks About Her QUEEN'S GAMBIT Wardrobe on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Anya Taylor-Joy, star of the hit Netflix show "The Queen's Gambit," was allowed to keep some of the fabulous wardrobe items her character wore. One problem: the show was so successful that those pieces are currently on exhibit in a museum.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.