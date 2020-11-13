VIDEO: Anya Taylor-Joy Says HARRY POTTER Helped Her Learn English on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Anya Taylor-Joy talks about having to learn the movements of chess.

Anya Taylor-Joy talks about having to learn the movements of chess for her role in The Queen's Gambit five minutes before shooting them and shares how the Harry Potter series helped her learn English as a child.

