VIDEO: Anthony Mackie Talks About Becoming Captain America on THE LATE SHOW

Mackie's Broadway credits include "A Behanding in Spokane," "Drowning Cow," and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Apr. 27, 2021  

Anthony Mackie, star of "Falcon and The Winter Soldier," talks about the significance of becoming the first Black Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

