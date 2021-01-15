Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Anne Hathaway Shot Her Film LOCKED DOWN in 18 Days

Anne Hathaway shares how exhilarating it was to star in one of the first films to depict life during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Jan. 15, 2021  

Anne Hathaway shares how exhilarating it was to star in one of the first films to depict life during the COVID-19 lockdown and talks about working with the risk-taking director Doug Liman.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

