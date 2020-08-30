VIDEO: Andrea Bocelli Performs New Song 'Gratia Plena' From the Film FATIMA

The song is written by Paolo Buonvino.

'Gratia Plena' is the new hit single from Andrea Bocelli, written by Paolo Buonvino, from the feature film 'Fatima'.

Watch the music video for the song below!

A powerful and uplifting drama about the power of faith, this movie tells the story of a 10-year-old shepherdess and her two young cousins in Fátima, Portugal, who report seeing visions of the Virgin Mary. Their revelations inspire believers but anger officials of both the Church and secular government, who try to force them to recant their story. As word of their prophecy spreads, tens of thousands of religious pilgrims flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle. What they experience will change their lives forever.

