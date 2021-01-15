VIDEO: Andie MacDowell Says She Travels Around as a Bag Lady
The "No Man's Land" shares some potentially very wild plans with her girlfriends once quarantine is over.
James Corden connects with Andie MacDowell who is sporting a badass quarantine look when she isn't traveling covered in a plastic bag for safety precautions. And the "No Man's Land" star shares some potentially very wild plans with her girlfriends once quarantine is over.
Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!
Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Catch a First Glimpse of Lin-Manuel Miranda-Helmed TICK, TICK...BOOM!
- VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks B POSITIVE and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Film Adaptation of ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI, Starring Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson & More
- VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks About Her Move to L.A. on THE LATE LATE SHOW