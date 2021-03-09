VIDEO: Amy Poehler Had Nightmares About Hosting the GOLDEN GLOBES
Poehler directed MOXIE, which is now available to stream on Netflix.
Amy Poehler talks about hosting the Golden Globes, her obsession with TikTok and directing her high-stakes film Moxie.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
