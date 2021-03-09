Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Amy Poehler Had Nightmares About Hosting the GOLDEN GLOBES

Poehler directed MOXIE, which is now available to stream on Netflix.

Mar. 9, 2021  

Amy Poehler talks about hosting the Golden Globes, her obsession with TikTok and directing her high-stakes film Moxie.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

