Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: All Time Low Performs 'Monsters' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Their most recent single, "Once In A Lifetime," was released on March 24th.

Apr. 6, 2021  

All Time Low performs the song "Monsters" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Their most recent single, "Once In A Lifetime," was released on March 24th.

Watch the performance below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

VIDEO: All Time Low Performs 'Monsters' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez
Will Connolly
Will Connolly
Elena Ricardo
Elena Ricardo

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Lauren Kisilevsky Promoted to Senior Vice President, Disney Television Photo

Lauren Kisilevsky Promoted to Senior Vice President, Disney Television

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REBEL on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REBEL on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREYS ANATOMY on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS


More Hot Stories For You