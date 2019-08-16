VIDEO: Alex Daddario, Tyler Hoechin, Sunita Mani and Laverne Cox Star in Trailer for CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET?

Based on the best-selling novel by Sophie Kinsella, CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET? tells the story of New York City marketing manager Emma (Alexandra Daddario), who is stuck in a rut in her professional and romantic life. On her flight home from a botched client meeting, the plane hits turbulence and Emma confesses all of her secrets to the stranger sitting next to her...at least she thought he was a stranger, until she later meets Jack (Tyler Hoechlin), her company's handsome CEO, who now knows every humiliating detail about her. Suddenly, Emma's life is hilariously and embarrassingly turned upside down as she navigates whether telling the truth is the answer to finding love.

Watch the trailer below!

CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET? stars Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin, Sunita Mani, Kimiko Glenn, and Laverne Cox.

The film will be released in Theaters and VOD on September 13, 2019.





