VIDEO: Alec Baldwin's Trump Parodies Queen in Song About Second Term on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

During last night's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE cold open, President Trump (Alec Baldwin) and members of his administration share their summer plans.

Baldwin then went into a parody of Don't Stop Me Now by Queen, to illustrate how he's ready for his second term.

Robert De Niro makes an appearance as special counsel Robert Mueller.

Watch the video below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





