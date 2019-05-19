VIDEO: Alec Baldwin's Trump Parodies Queen in Song About Second Term on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

May. 19, 2019  

During last night's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE cold open, President Trump (Alec Baldwin) and members of his administration share their summer plans.

Baldwin then went into a parody of Don't Stop Me Now by Queen, to illustrate how he's ready for his second term.

Robert De Niro makes an appearance as special counsel Robert Mueller.

Watch the video below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin's Trump Parodies Queen in Song About Second Term on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch Harvey Fierstein Sing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' at Hollywood Bowl's THE LITTLE MERMAID Concert
  • VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Trailer for HIS DARK MATERIALS
  • VIDEO: BE MORE CHILL Cast Sings Mashup Of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Curtain Call
  • VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Goes 'Way Down' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: TOOTSIE Performs 'Unstoppable' on Good Morning America
  • VIDEO: Chita Rivera Performs 'All That Jazz' in this Original CHICAGO Footage!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup