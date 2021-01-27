VIDEO: Adrianne Lenker Performs 'anything' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Adrianne Lenker, who last joined us for a performance with her GRAMMY-nominated band Big Thief, returns to A Late Show to make her solo television debut with this performance of "anything" from her new album "songs."

Watch the performance below!

