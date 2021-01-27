Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Adrianne Lenker Performs 'anything' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Lenker's two most recent albums, 'Songs' and 'Instrumentals,' were released in October.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Adrianne Lenker, who last joined us for a performance with her GRAMMY-nominated band Big Thief, returns to A Late Show to make her solo television debut with this performance of "anything" from her new album "songs."

Watch the performance below!

