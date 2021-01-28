Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Adam Devine Shares His Orange County Dreams on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Devine hosts the series 'This Is Important.'

Jan. 28, 2021  

James Corden connects with Adam Devine from his home in Orange County, a place he dreamed of living from the first time saw it on screen growing up in Nebraska. James asks Adam about becoming a real boat captain, and Adam admits he may have needed a bit more instruction before earning his title. And James plays a small prank on the "This Is Important" host.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

