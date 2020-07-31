VIDEO: Acorn TV Presents THE SOUNDS

Set against the spectacular backdrop of one of New Zealand's greatest hidden secrets -- the remote, idyllic Marlborough Sounds in the South Island, Acorn TV's latest twisty psychological thriller is the riveting story of a missing person and a blissful marriage turned upside down in a sleepy town where nothing is quite what it seems.

Grieving wives, cheating husbands, epic embezzlement, and historic crime all collide to weave a complicated web stretching through the Sounds' hidden valleys and deep waters.

Starring award-winning actors Rachelle Lefevre (Proven Innocent, Under the Dome, White House Down) and Matt Whelan (Narcos, The Luminaries, Go Girls), the Acorn TV Original series THE SOUNDS exclusively premieres on Thursday, September 3 on Acorn TV with two episodes, followed by a weekly episode to premiere every Monday from September 7 through October 12.

The series is created and written by international bestselling novelist, Sarah-Kate Lynch (Blessed Are the Cheesemakers, The House of Daughters, Finding Tom Connor.)

In this fascinating eight-part New Zealand drama, Maggie (Lefevre) and Tom Cabbott (Whelan) are a seemingly-happy, successful Canadian couple who move to the other side of the world: the quiet harborside town of Pelorus. There they will pursue a new life path to escape the oppressive influence of Tom's wealthy, overbearing father. Tom has started his own business venture - a salmon fishery that will hopefully reinvigorate the town's struggling local economy, and from there, they plan to start a family. After 20 years of marriage, they are eager for a fresh start on their own.

As the series opens, Maggie is excited to reunite with Tom in Pelorus, where he had been laying down the groundwork for the new fishery. The town locals were initially suspicious of his motives since he's an outsider, but now most of them feel he can help them. At the party to celebrate the deal, Maggie gets worried upon learning that promised loose ends have not been tied up. The very next morning, Maggie goes out swimming and Tom goes kayaking, but hours later, he fails to return. The search for Tom spearheaded by local cop Jack McGregor (Matt Nable, Arrow, Mr. Inbetween, Riddick), proves fruitless, but reveals disturbing secrets about her spouse and brings long-buried wounds to the surface. Traumatized by Tom's disappearance, Maggie realizes that she did not know her husband as well as she thought she did. As she struggles to navigate the escalating events, it becomes clear that in this small, seemingly close-knit community, nothing and no one are as they appear. As it turns out, she and Tom chose the wrong town for their happy ending.

Filmed on location in and around the greater Auckland and Northland areas of New Zealand, The Sounds co-stars Peter Elliott (Tarzan), Emily Piggford (The Girlfriend Experience), Vanessa Rare (Last Man Standing) and Anne-Maree Thomas (The Brokenwood Mysteries).

The Sounds is a co-production between South Pacific Pictures, Acorn Media Enterprises and Shaftesbury for Acorn TV and Sky TV, New Zealand and CBC, Canada.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You